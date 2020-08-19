UrduPoint.com
Estonian Soldiers Continue Serving In Mali Despite Coup - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:50 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Estonian soldiers who serve in the UN, EU and French missions in Mali are continuing to carry out their duties despite the coup d'etat in the West African country, Defense Minister Juri Luik said on Wednesday, adding that they were safe in their military bases.

The mutiny started on Tuesday near the Kati military base in the Malian capital of Bamako. A group of rebels subsequently detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, several high-ranking officials and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Earlier on Wednesday, Keita announced his resignation and the dissolution of the parliament. The coup leaders declared the formation of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, closed the country's borders and imposed a curfew.

According to Luik, there are currently 77 members of the Estonian defense forces serving in the international missions.

"International forces are by far the most powerful military force in Mali, so in that sense they can, of course, ensure their own security," the Estonian defense minister told the ERR broadcaster.

He also noted that the Malian army was not against having international forces that were neutral.

The Estonian contingent is serving in Mali as part of the French-led Operation Barkhane in the Sahel region. The international community has maintained a significant presence in the Sahel since the establishment of MINUSMA, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, in 2013. The peacekeeping mission was created to bring stability to Mali following the 2012 Tuareg rebellion.

