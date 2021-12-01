UrduPoint.com

Estonian Troops Sent To Poland To Help Guard Border With Belarus - Defense Ministry

About 70 Estonian troops have been sent to Poland to help guard the border with Belarus, the Estonian defense forces said on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) About 70 Estonian troops have been sent to Poland to help guard the border with Belarus, the Estonian defense forces said on Wednesday.

"The main unit of the Estonian defense forces set out to Poland to help combat the hybrid attack on the state and fight illegal migration through Belarus. The core of the Estonian contingent of about 70 members is an engineering unit which also includes about 20 reservists. The unit will arrive in Poland on Thursday and will remain there until the end of the year," a press release said.

The provisional unit of the Estonian contingent, situated in Poland since last week, prepared for the arrival of the main unit in collaboration with the Polish defense forces.

The engineering unit will cover several kilometers of the Polish-Belarusian border, will repair existing border fences and, if necessary, build new apparatus.

Moreover, the unit includes intelligence officers and observers. Unmanned aerial vehicles with pilot units have also been sent to Poland.

In recent weeks, the situation at the Polish-Belarus border has escalated as several thousands of migrants gathered there attempting to enter the EU. Polish authorities enhanced border control, mobilized defense forces, and curtailed the attempts of illegal migrants to enter the country, while accusing Minsk of enabling migration crisis. Belarus denies all allegations, claiming that Poland is forcefully expelling migrants to its territory.

