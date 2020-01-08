UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonian Troops Unharmed In Iranian Missile Strike At US Base In Iraq - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:40 PM

Estonian Troops Unharmed in Iranian Missile Strike at US Base in Iraq - Defense Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Estonian soldiers at the US Ayn Al Asad air base in Iraq have not been injured in a missile attack perpetrated by Iran in retaliation for the US assassination of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Juri Luik, the country's defense minister, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the IRGC announced the beginning of the operation to avenge Soleimani's death and launched surface-to-surface missiles at US facilities in Iraq.

"We can confirm that we have contacted the Estonian servicemen in Iraq and none of them got injured," Luik said as quoted by the ministry.

According to Luik, heightened security measures have been adopted in the last days, and there were no Estonian troops at the base the moment of the attack.

Estonia will withdraw its troops from Iraq if hostilities begin there, Luik stressed.

"These are instructors, not soldiers of combat units. If hostilities begin, they must be withdrawn," Luik told Estonian Public Broadcasting, adding that the withdrawal will in any case be carried out after consultations with the allies.

Six Estonian military instructors are currently serving in Iraq.

Tensions in the middle East have escalated since last Friday when a US strike killed Soleimani in Bagdad. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei promised to avenge Soleimani's murder, while US President Donald Trump promised to hit 52 Iranian sites if Tehran strikes at US citizens.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Attack Iran Iraq Trump Tehran Middle East From Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

President appoints new judges to Courts of First I ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Convention &amp; Exhibition Bureau signs ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.62 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

Exhibition on Ugandan culture to open in NYU Abu D ..

2 hours ago

Public Opinion split regarding punishment of lawye ..

2 hours ago

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.