Estonian Troops Unharmed in Iranian Missile Strike at US Base in Iraq - Defense Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Estonian soldiers at the US Ayn Al Asad air base in Iraq have not been injured in a missile attack perpetrated by Iran in retaliation for the US assassination of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Juri Luik, the country's defense minister, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the IRGC announced the beginning of the operation to avenge Soleimani's death and launched surface-to-surface missiles at US facilities in Iraq.

"We can confirm that we have contacted the Estonian servicemen in Iraq and none of them got injured," Luik said as quoted by the ministry.

According to Luik, heightened security measures have been adopted in the last days, and there were no Estonian troops at the base the moment of the attack.

Estonia will withdraw its troops from Iraq if hostilities begin there, Luik stressed.

"These are instructors, not soldiers of combat units. If hostilities begin, they must be withdrawn," Luik told Estonian Public Broadcasting, adding that the withdrawal will in any case be carried out after consultations with the allies.

Six Estonian military instructors are currently serving in Iraq.

Tensions in the middle East have escalated since last Friday when a US strike killed Soleimani in Bagdad. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei promised to avenge Soleimani's murder, while US President Donald Trump promised to hit 52 Iranian sites if Tehran strikes at US citizens.