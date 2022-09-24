UrduPoint.com

Estonians Buying Up Electricity Generators In Fears Of Power Outages - Retailers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Estonians Buying Up Electricity Generators in Fears of Power Outages - Retailers

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Estonian nationals have started to actively buy up electricity generators after Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas warned of possible power outages, according to the country's retailers.

On Thursday, Kallas called on Estonian nationals to prepare for possible power outages in the event of Russia disconnecting Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania from its power grid.

"Our prime minister is a great saleswoman. We have sold over 100 power generators today. It is more than in the last four months. It shows that people have reacted extremely quickly to the information received from the prime minister," Sven Milli, a product manager at Estonian hardware store Bauhof, told the ERR national broadcaster.

Milli added that only a few power generators were left on the store's shelves as of Friday.

Vaido Padumae, a country managing director at Estonian largest retailer Rimi Baltic Group, said that residents of Estonian have become more active in buying dry provisions, animal feed, personal hygiene products, flashlights, and batteries.

"We have observed an increase in sales in certain product groups today. Sales of dry provisions, animal feed, toilet paper, and personal hygiene products increased by 10%," Padumae told ERR.

The Estonian Rescue Board reminded nationals of the importance of crisis preparedness. The board recommended citizens have a stockpile of batteries, flashlights, external charging devices, radio, dry provisions, medicines, and three liters of drinking water per family member a day. The board also called on citizens to be prepared for a shutdown of wastewater disposal.

