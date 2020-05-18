The number of people with the coronavirus infection in Estonia has reached 1,784, steadily the highest among the Baltic states, as the country has marked the first day of lifting the state of emergency, the Estonian Health Board said on Monday

According to the report, Estonian health authorities have confirmed 10 new cases over the past day. The death toll has grown by one to a cumulative total of 64 people.

There are 43 Estonian COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment and four of them are on ventilators, the health board said.

Since the onset of the outbreak, Estonia has conducted more than 70,000 tests, as stated in the report.

On Monday, the Estonian government lifted the state of emergency over COVID-19, in effect since March 12. Restrictions and social distancing rules, however, have been kept in place and will be lifted in a phased manner.

In neighboring Lithuania, the coronavirus case count has increased by six over the past day to a total of 1,547, the government said.

This includes 59 fatalities and 997 recoveries.

The number of tests conducted in Lithuania since the outbreak began has been 231,104, an increase of 2,378 in the past day.

The lockdown in Lithuania is due to expire on May 31.

Latvia has the lowest COVID-19 toll in the Baltics, with a total of 1,009 cases as of Monday, according to the country's Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Over the past 24 hours, one new case of the infection was confirmed and four patients have been hospitalized, the center said in a situation report. Patients currently undergoing treatment count 28, including 25 in moderate condition and three in critical condition, the report read.

Recoveries in Latvia count 662, and 91 people have died from the coronavirus-related complication so far, as stated in the report.

The number of tests conducted in Latvia since the outbreak's start has been 89,123, including 718 conducted during the past day.