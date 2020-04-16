The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Estonia rose by 34 to 1,434 in the past day, the Baltic nation's Health Ministry said Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Estonia rose by 34 to 1,434 in the past day, the Baltic nation's Health Ministry said Thursday.

"Across the country, 1,434 Estonian citizens have tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 36,000 tests for the virus have been carried out since January 31," the ministry said in a statement.

More than a hundred people remain in hospitals, including nine who are on the mechanical ventilation. Thirty-six patients have died and 133 have been discharged.

Estonia declared a state of emergency on March 12 until at least May 1. Schools, museums, gyms, sports clubs, swimming pools, daycares and movie theaters have been closed.