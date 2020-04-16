UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia's Coronavirus Cases Rise By 34 To 1,434 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:15 PM

Estonia's Coronavirus Cases Rise by 34 to 1,434 - Health Ministry

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Estonia rose by 34 to 1,434 in the past day, the Baltic nation's Health Ministry said Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Estonia rose by 34 to 1,434 in the past day, the Baltic nation's Health Ministry said Thursday.

"Across the country, 1,434 Estonian citizens have tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 36,000 tests for the virus have been carried out since January 31," the ministry said in a statement.

More than a hundred people remain in hospitals, including nine who are on the mechanical ventilation. Thirty-six patients have died and 133 have been discharged.

Estonia declared a state of emergency on March 12 until at least May 1. Schools, museums, gyms, sports clubs, swimming pools, daycares and movie theaters have been closed.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Sports Died Estonia January March May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Technical Affairs Committee discusses report o ..

3 minutes ago

Ethiopia moves to close Eritrean refugee camp desp ..

38 seconds ago

FMA asked to reduce flour price during Ramazan

39 seconds ago

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 90,000: AFP tal ..

41 seconds ago

S. Korean Central Bank to Lend $8.1Bln to Financia ..

11 minutes ago

10 corona patients under treatment in General Hosp ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.