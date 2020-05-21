UrduPoint.com
Estonia's Coronavirus Record Highest In Baltics As Case Count Reaches 1,800

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:28 PM

Estonia's Coronavirus Record Highest in Baltics as Case Count Reaches 1,800

The number of people with the coronavirus infection in Estonia has reached 1,800, steadily the highest among the Baltic region, as the country is in the midst of the first week with a lifted state of emergency, the Estonian Health Board said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The number of people with the coronavirus infection in Estonia has reached 1,800, steadily the highest among the Baltic region, as the country is in the midst of the first week with a lifted state of emergency, the Estonian Health Board said on Thursday.

According to an update on the board's website, Estonian health authorities have confirmed six new cases over the past day. The death toll has remained unchanged, totaling 64 people.

There are 37 Estonian COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment and two of them are on ventilators, the health board said.

Since the onset of the outbreak, Estonia has conducted more than 73,000 tests, as stated in the report.

On Monday, the Estonian government lifted the state of emergency over COVID-19, in effect since March 12.

Restrictions and social distancing rules, however, have been kept in place and will be lifted in a phased manner.

In neighboring Lithuania, the number of coronavirus cases has increased by 16 over the past day to a total of 1,594, the government said on its designate COVID-19 website on Thursday. This includes 61 fatalities and 1,049 recoveries.

The number of tests conducted in Lithuania since the outbreak began is now 253,004, an increase of 7,424 since the day before.

The lockdown in Lithuania is due to expire on May 31.

Latvia has the lowest COVID-19 toll in the Baltics, with a total of 1,016 cases and no fatalities as of Thursday, according to the country's Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

