UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia's Court Frees On Parole Ex-Senior Defense Official Convicted Of Spying For Russia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:14 PM

Estonia's Court Frees on Parole Ex-Senior Defense Official Convicted of Spying for Russia

The Tartu County Court in Estonia on Thursday ruled in favor of an early release for Herman Simm, a former high-ranking national security official who was convicted of treason and spying for Russia in 2009, the court's press service said

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The Tartu County Court in Estonia on Thursday ruled in favor of an early release for Herman Simm, a former high-ranking national security official who was convicted of treason and spying for Russia in 2009, the court's press service said.

"After hearing the convict, the opinion of the prosecutor and reading the materials provided by the [Tartu] prison, the Tartu County Court ruled that the early release of Herman Simm was justified. The possibility that Simm will commit a new crime is low. The potential risk of a relapse is also reducing due to his age and health condition," the statement said.

The court ruled a probation period until March 21, 2021, for Simm, who spent 11 years and two months in prison.

In February 2009, the Harju County Court sentenced Simm to 12 years and six months of imprisonment for treason and passing state secrets on to Russia for more than ten years.

According to the investigation, he provided Russia with over 3,000 highly-sensitive and confidential documents, including those related to the EU and NATO, as well as to the Estonian government.

Simm was the head of the Estonian Defense Ministry's Security Department from 2000 to 2006. The department is responsible for protecting state secrets and all secret documents, as well as deals with security issues of the ministry and monitors the intelligence activities of the defense forces' general staff. Simm also represented Estonia during talks with the respective institutions of the EU and NATO.

Related Topics

Hearing NATO Russia Tartu Reading Estonia February March All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

8 minutes ago

AC granted four day physical remand of accused to ..

8 minutes ago

Dollar loses 04 paisa against Rupee

8 minutes ago

PARC organizes workshop on watershed management in ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey starts to use robots for health exams in 20 ..

5 minutes ago

Custodian of Roza-e-Rasool meets Bilawal

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.