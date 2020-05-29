UrduPoint.com
Estonia's COVID-19 Case Count Rises By 8 To 1,859 As Numbers Show Downward Trend

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 04:57 PM

Estonia's COVID-19 Case Count Rises by 8 to 1,859 as Numbers Show Downward Trend

Estonia has registered eight new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, meaning that the country's infection rate remained low even after a state of emergency was lifted, the Estonian Health Board said on Friday in a statement

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Estonia has registered eight new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, meaning that the country's infection rate remained low even after a state of emergency was lifted, the Estonian Health board said on Friday in a statement.

On May 18, the Estonian government lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency that has been in effect since March 12. Restrictions and social distancing rules, however, have been kept in place and will be lifted in a phased manner.

"COVID-19 was confirmed among 1,859 residents of Estonia in different regions of the country," the statement read.

According to health authorities, the death toll increased to 67 after one COVID-19 carrier died over the given period.

