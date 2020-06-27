UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia's COVID-19 Cases Nearing 1,990 After 3 New Patients Test Positive - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:53 AM

Estonia's COVID-19 Cases Nearing 1,990 After 3 New Patients Test Positive - Authorities

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Estonia has increased by three over the past 24 hours, bringing the total case tally to 1,986, the Estonian Health Board said on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Estonia has increased by three over the past 24 hours, bringing the total case tally to 1,986, the Estonian Health board said on Friday.

"COVID-19 was confirmed among 1,986 residents of Estonia in different regions of the country," the statement read.

On Thursday, Estonia reported one case of the infection.

A total of 69 patients have died of COVID-19 in Estonia since the start of the pandemic.

On May 18, Estonia lifted its state of emergency, which was declared on March 12 over the pandemic, but the measures are being relaxed gradually and in several stages.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lithuania has increased by two to 1,808 over the past 24 hours, the government said.

The death toll from the coronavirus there remains at 78 and a total of 1,501 patients have fully recovered.

The lockdown in Lithuania expired on June 17. However, the state of emergency remains in place.

Health officials in neighboring Latvia have, in turn, has recorded one COVID-19 case over the given period, the country's Center for Disease Prevention and Control said, adding that this was the first registered case in the past six days.

There are now a total of 1,112 coronavirus cases in the country. The death toll stands at 30.

Related Topics

Died Estonia Lithuania Latvia March May June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

3 hours ago

Moscow Bans Rally on Constitutional Vote Results o ..

55 seconds ago

Kosovo's Thaci accuses international justice of re ..

57 seconds ago

Microsoft to permanently close its retail stores

58 seconds ago

Ombudsperson KP, UN Women launch toolkit on unders ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.