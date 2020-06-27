(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Estonia has increased by three over the past 24 hours, bringing the total case tally to 1,986, the Estonian Health board said on Friday.

"COVID-19 was confirmed among 1,986 residents of Estonia in different regions of the country," the statement read.

On Thursday, Estonia reported one case of the infection.

A total of 69 patients have died of COVID-19 in Estonia since the start of the pandemic.

On May 18, Estonia lifted its state of emergency, which was declared on March 12 over the pandemic, but the measures are being relaxed gradually and in several stages.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lithuania has increased by two to 1,808 over the past 24 hours, the government said.

The death toll from the coronavirus there remains at 78 and a total of 1,501 patients have fully recovered.

The lockdown in Lithuania expired on June 17. However, the state of emergency remains in place.

Health officials in neighboring Latvia have, in turn, has recorded one COVID-19 case over the given period, the country's Center for Disease Prevention and Control said, adding that this was the first registered case in the past six days.

There are now a total of 1,112 coronavirus cases in the country. The death toll stands at 30.