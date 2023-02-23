UrduPoint.com

Estonia's Defence 'starts From Ukraine', Says PM

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Estonia's defence 'starts from Ukraine', says PM

Estonia's defence "starts from Ukraine," the Baltic state's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Thursday in an interview with AFP on the eve of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Tallinn, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Estonia's defence "starts from Ukraine," the Baltic state's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Thursday in an interview with AFP on the eve of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We see clearly that our defence right now starts also from Ukraine because Ukraine is fighting with the same threat... So as long as they are fighting there, they are weakening the same enemy as we have," Kallas told AFP in English.

Asked about Estonia's security concerns, Kallas stressed the need to "totally discredit the tool of aggression." "If this aggression pays off in Ukraine, then it serves as an invitation to use it elsewhere," Kallas said.

"Because if it is so that you..

. go attack another country, another sovereign country, and then you walk away with more territories, more land, more natural resources, then the signal to... all the aggressors, or would-be aggressors, in the world, is that this pays off, use it," Kallas added.

Estonia, an ex-Soviet country of 1.3 million people, is one of the major donors to Ukraine, having recently said it would increase its military support to the war-torn country to more than one percent of its gross domestic product.

Factoring in not just military support, but also humanitarian and financial aid, Estonia's support over the past year amounted to 1.07 percent of its GDP, according to the latest data gathered by the German-based Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister World Ukraine Russia Kiel Same Estonia All From Million

Recent Stories

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

5 minutes ago
 Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final ..

Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final place

5 minutes ago
 Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 L ..

Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 Leaders, Zelenskyy on Friday- W ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Waiting for France's Response on Joint Work ..

Russia Waiting for France's Response on Joint Work on New Strategic Arms Treaty ..

8 minutes ago
 Govt to form committee to resolve business communi ..

Govt to form committee to resolve business community's problems

9 minutes ago
 Biden nominates ex-Mastercard CEO to lead World Ba ..

Biden nominates ex-Mastercard CEO to lead World Bank

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.