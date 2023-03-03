MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The only viable security guarantee for Ukraine apart from NATO membership would be to give it nuclear weapons, which realistically is impossible due to NATO's non-proliferation obligations, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Thursday.

"Honestly, the only guarantee except NATO would be to deliver nuclear weapons to Ukraine," Reinsalu told Newsweek.

He further called this scenario impossible and undesirable, as cited by the weekly, adding that "this is an academic remark on the context of these proposals, which guarantees would practically deliver and which would not."

Estonia's top diplomat argued that NATO should not ignore Kiev's request for membership or offer it alternative modalities of protection in lieu of actual membership, akin to the Budapest Memmorandum, as it would turn Ukraine into a "grey zone" where increasingly devastating weapons would need to be sent.

Ukraine was one of four post-Soviet countries where parts of Soviet nuclear arsenal were stored at the time the union collapsed. The other three were Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia. In 1994, Ukraine signed the Budapest Memorandum with Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, agreeing to give up the nuclear weapons in its territory in exchange for security guarantees from the other signatories.

In February 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at the Munich Security Conference his intent to initiate consultations with Budapest Memorandum signatories and demand proper security guarantees, otherwise Ukraine would consider the agreement void. The Russian special military operation began a few days after this statement.