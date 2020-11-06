HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu spoke with Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Germany on Friday, noting the importance of an international investigation into his poisoning and announced the possibility of additional sanctions against Russia.

"I stressed the importance of an international investigation into his case of chemical poisoning. If Russia does not cooperate, the sanctions should be extended. Alexey Navalny thanked Estonia for its support," Reinsalu said on Facebook.

The Russian opposition politician was hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after feeling unwell during a domestic flight.

He was later transported to Germany for treatment, where doctors said that they had found traces of Novichok in his system, adding later that these conclusions were confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden. However, the Russian doctors said that no such substances were found while he was being treated in Russia.

Following Navalny's illness, the European Union imposed sanctions on six Russian officials it suspected of involvement in the incident. Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the alleged poisoning of the opposition activist. Moscow also insists that Berlin has yet to reply to requests for Russia's legal assistance regarding Navalny's case.