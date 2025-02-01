Estonia's Petrokina Claims 'dream' Women's European Figure Skating Gold
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 09:20 AM
Tallinn, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Estonia's Niina Petrokina produced a personal best to claim the women's title at the figure skating European championships in front of her home fans in Tallinn on Friday.
"This was my dream and today it came true," beamed the 20-year-old.
"I screamed so much my throat hurts, I can barely speak. I don't even know how I did it, it's just all the work paying off."
Petrokina went into the free skate final trailing 2023 titleholder Anastasiia Gubanova by a mere 0.05 points.
Her routine to the soundtrack to the film Dune by Hans Zimmer earned her a podium-topping 208.18 points total.
Gubanova was unable to match that, taking silver almost 10 points behind with a total of 198.61.
Belgium's Nina Pinzarrone, placed fourth after the short program, climbed in to bronze medal position on 191.44.
Petrokina seized her chance after the women's competition was blown wide open by the withdrawal of reigning champion Loena Hendrickx, after the Belgian ended her season early to have ankle surgery.
Earlier, Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri opened their bid for a third consecutive European title by leading the ice dance rhythm dance.
To the music of Stevie Wonder and Wilson Picket the Italians scored 84.23 points to lead France's Evgeniia Lopareva and Geoffrey Brissaud, who achieved 82.75 for their presentation to Boney M's 'Rasputin'.
Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are in third position on 81.57 heading into Saturday's free dance final.
Fear and Gibson, the two-time continental silver medallists, are looking for a first British triumph since Torvill and Dean in 1994.
The championships conclude on Saturday with the men's free skate where France's Adam Siao Him Fa is gunning for a third consecutive men's title after taking the lead in Thursday's short program.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025
Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..
Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destro ..
Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another y ..
Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes
Light rain expected Saturday
UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..
AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..
KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts
Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..
PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui
More Stories From World
-
Russian missile attack hits Odesa, wounding three13 seconds ago
-
Southern African summit pledges 'unwavering' support for DRC17 seconds ago
-
Italy judges deal fresh blow to Albania migrant scheme23 seconds ago
-
White House says Trump to impose Canada, Mexico, China tariffs at weekend28 seconds ago
-
Estonia's Petrokina claims 'dream' women's European figure skating gold36 seconds ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results39 seconds ago
-
Norway releases Russian-crewed ship after cable damage42 seconds ago
-
Trump says oil and gas tariffs may come around Feb 1844 seconds ago
-
FBI agents in Trump probes facing dismissal: reports47 seconds ago
-
Grim search for plane crash bodies as Trump doubles down11 minutes ago
-
Rwanda-backed M23 advances in DRC as volunteers rally to fight back7 hours ago
-
US skating great Dick Button dies aged 957 hours ago