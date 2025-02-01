Open Menu

Estonia's Petrokina Claims 'dream' Women's European Figure Skating Gold

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Estonia's Petrokina claims 'dream' women's European figure skating gold

Tallinn, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Estonia's Niina Petrokina produced a personal best to claim the women's title at the figure skating European championships in front of her home fans in Tallinn on Friday.

"This was my dream and today it came true," beamed the 20-year-old.

"I screamed so much my throat hurts, I can barely speak. I don't even know how I did it, it's just all the work paying off."

Petrokina went into the free skate final trailing 2023 titleholder Anastasiia Gubanova by a mere 0.05 points.

Her routine to the soundtrack to the film Dune by Hans Zimmer earned her a podium-topping 208.18 points total.

Gubanova was unable to match that, taking silver almost 10 points behind with a total of 198.61.

Belgium's Nina Pinzarrone, placed fourth after the short program, climbed in to bronze medal position on 191.44.

Petrokina seized her chance after the women's competition was blown wide open by the withdrawal of reigning champion Loena Hendrickx, after the Belgian ended her season early to have ankle surgery.

Earlier, Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri opened their bid for a third consecutive European title by leading the ice dance rhythm dance.

To the music of Stevie Wonder and Wilson Picket the Italians scored 84.23 points to lead France's Evgeniia Lopareva and Geoffrey Brissaud, who achieved 82.75 for their presentation to Boney M's 'Rasputin'.

Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are in third position on 81.57 heading into Saturday's free dance final.

Fear and Gibson, the two-time continental silver medallists, are looking for a first British triumph since Torvill and Dean in 1994.

The championships conclude on Saturday with the men's free skate where France's Adam Siao Him Fa is gunning for a third consecutive men's title after taking the lead in Thursday's short program.

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

33 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prin ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..

8 hours ago
 Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 marty ..

Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destro ..

8 hours ago
 Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

8 hours ago
 Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping ..

Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another y ..

9 hours ago
 Inaugural International Conference on Library & In ..

Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes

9 hours ago
Light rain expected Saturday

Light rain expected Saturday

9 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences over passing of P ..

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..

9 hours ago
 AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Za ..

AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..

9 hours ago
 KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost count ..

KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts

9 hours ago
 Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan ..

Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..

9 hours ago
 PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: ..

PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui

10 hours ago

More Stories From World