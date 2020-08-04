HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The epidemiological situation in Estonia has worsened, Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Monday, urging fellow countrymen to stay vigilant and follow COVID-19 precautions.

According to the prime minister, previous cabinet meetings showed that the virus transmission had been consistently declining and people had been vigilant.

"The tone of discussion of the situation may change this Thursday [government meetings are held on Thursdays]. As of last Friday [July 31], the infection rate in Estonia totaled 2.6, whereas a month ago it was 1.0. Over the past week, 43 cases of the disease have been detected, 24 of which are concentrated in the Tartu county.

In addition, numerous examples that Estonian people forgot about the coronavirus force us to look at the situation differently," Ratas wrote on Facebook.

The prime minister noted that the virus has not disappeared, and the development of an anti-virus vaccine is still underway.

"The accumulated experience confirms that the best way to avoid infection and its spread is proper daily behavior: relentless vigilance and compliance with anti-virus rules," Ratas added.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Estonia has confirmed 2,080 coronavrius cases, including 63 deaths.