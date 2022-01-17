The possible deployment of NATO troops in Estonia is proof that Russia's security concerns are justified, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"As for Estonia's requests ... for the deployment of additional military contingents on its territory, this is precisely the proof of the validity of our concerns, and this is the proof that we are not the cause of the escalation of tension," Peskov told reporters.