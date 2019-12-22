(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Sanctions against the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency's Sputnik Estonia set a dangerous precedent that can trigger a chain reaction across Europe, Rossiya Segodnya's head, Dmitry Kiselev, said on Sunday in his televised show aired by Rossiya 1 channel.

On Wednesday, the agency said that employees of Sputnik Estonia had received threats from the Baltic country's Police and Border Guard board warning that they would face criminal prosecution unless they stopped working for the outlet by January 1. The Estonian authorities cited sanctions imposed by the European Union in 2014 that were linked to the Ukrainian crisis as a pretext for possible legal action. Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has already asked Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid to prevent the journalists from being arrested.

"The Estonian authorities' position on Sputnik is also dangerous as it creates a precedent within the European Union that may trigger a chain reaction across Europe.

Therefore, Sputnik's status in Tallinn is not a local issue at all, it is the development of a principle for the entire continent," Kiselev said.

The journalist also added that Estonia took these measures under the pretext of EU targeted sanctions imposed on him back in 2014. Within the context, he said that Tallinn decided to extend personal sanctions against the head of the agency to the entire news agency, which was wrong.

Commenting on the situation over Sputnik Estonia during his annual end-of-year press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday assured that Russia would do everything to support the media outlet's work abroad. He also added that it was important to continue to work in those countries that are afraid of the outlet's "influence on the minds of people."

On Saturday, Harlem Desir, the media watchdog with Europe's largest security group OSCE, said he had written to the Estonian government asking it not to prevent the agency's journalists from doing their job.