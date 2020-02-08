UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Estonia's Special Agencies Pressure Politicians, Journalists - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 12:40 AM

Estonia's Special Agencies Pressure Politicians, Journalists - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The Estonian special services pressure politicians, public figures and journalists whose opinions differ from those of the country's authorities, or are deemed to be disloyal, according to a human rights report by the Russian Foreign Ministry, published on Friday.

The document accuses the Estonian authorities of conducting exclusionist policies aimed at creating a mono-ethnic state.

"Furthermore, Estonian special agencies use a wide range of ways to put pressure on politicians, public figures, human rights champions and journalists that demonstrate the lack of loyalty or simply fail to share official point of view on domestic and foreign policy of the country, or try to protect the rights of the Russian-speaking community," the ministry said.

The report enumerated multiple cases of criminal prosecution under far-fetched pretext against prominent members of the country's Russian-speaking community, such as Andrey Krasnoglazov, the head of the Tallinn Pushkin Institute non-profit organization, and Mstislav Rusakov, the head of Kitezh and Russian school of Estonia non-profits.

"The content of Estonian mass media is silently subjected to heavy censorship in order to prevent them from criticizing the shortcomings of government policy in the field of inter-ethnic relations, and from publishing positive or even neutral reports about Russia," the ministry added.

Among the most egregious cases of censorship in Estonia is the pressure campaign against Sputnik Estonia, which included threats to the outlet's employees with criminal prosecution unless they stop working for it. The authorities cited EU sanctions imposed on Dmitry Kiselev, the head of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, which includes Sputnik Estonia, as their grounds for prosecuting the outlet's employees. However, the outlet itself has not appeared on any sanctions lists, undermining Tallinn's rationale.

Related Topics

Russia Tallinn Estonia Turkish Lira Criminals Media From Government Share

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

13 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Emirati citizen Abdul Jal ..

58 minutes ago

Russian sisters separated during WWII reunited aft ..

58 minutes ago

Steps being taken to introduce affordable electric ..

58 minutes ago

Trump Official to Coordinate With SOUTHCOM Civilia ..

59 minutes ago

Solar Orbiter set to reveal Sun's secrets

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.