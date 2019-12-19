UrduPoint.com
Estonia's Treatment Of Sputnik Employees Unacceptable - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 06:25 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the treatment of Sputnik journalists in Estonia was outrageous and urged international organizations and rights groups to react immediately

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the treatment of Sputnik journalists in Estonia was outrageous and urged international organizations and rights groups to react immediately.

"The outrageous situation with Russian information agency Sputnik in Estonia is a cause for serious concerns. Tallinn apparently sees the elimination of this Russian media outlet as a matter of principle. Employees of Sputnik's Estonian office are being sent letters by the local Police and Border Guard board, wherein journalists are being threatened with criminal investigations," the ministry said in a statement.

"Such a situation is unacceptable and is completely beyond fundamental democracy principles and international commitments of Estonia regarding unhindered work of media, freedom of opinion and equal access to information," the statement continued.

The ministry called on the "relevant international structures and rights non-governmental organizations" to react as soon as possible.

"Above all, we are waiting for an assessment from Harlem Desir, the OSCE representative on Freedom of the Media," the ministry added.

