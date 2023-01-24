UrduPoint.com

Eswatini Confirms Remaining Problem With Grain, Fertilizers Supply - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Eswatini Confirms Remaining Problem With Grain, Fertilizers Supply - Lavrov

MBABANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Eswatini is still experiencing problems with grain shortages and fertilizer supplies and has asked Russia for support, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Our friends confirmed the problems they continue to have with fertilizer supplies. And asked how we can be useful in this regard. And the country of Eswatini reported that the shortages that are now being experienced are having a negative impact on agriculture," Lavrov said, following the talks with Eswatini Foreign Minister Thuli Dladla.

The minister added that both Moscow and Mbabane will send an appeal to the UN regarding this issue.

"Taking into account that the UN Secretary General actively advocated the resolution of all issues related to ensuring unhindered supply of Russian grain and fertilizers to the world markets, we agreed today that the government of Eswatini and our government will appeal to him with a specific request to promptly resolve the issue of using some Russian fertilizers, detained in EU ports, for the needs of Eswatini people on a free of charge basis, because this fertilizers are available," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Moscow Russia Agriculture Mbabane Market All Government

Recent Stories

Registration opens for Seatrade Maritime Logistics ..

Registration opens for Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

11 minutes ago
 PM to launch Youth Business, Agricultural Loan Sch ..

PM to launch Youth Business, Agricultural Loan Schemes

19 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in ..

Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in 2022

56 minutes ago
 Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of ..

Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of 2022

2 hours ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-ma ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-match T20I series

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamme ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.