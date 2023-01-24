Eswatini Confirms Remaining Problem With Grain, Fertilizers Supply - Lavrov

MBABANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Eswatini is still experiencing problems with grain shortages and fertilizer supplies and has asked Russia for support, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Our friends confirmed the problems they continue to have with fertilizer supplies. And asked how we can be useful in this regard. And the country of Eswatini reported that the shortages that are now being experienced are having a negative impact on agriculture," Lavrov said, following the talks with Eswatini Foreign Minister Thuli Dladla.

The minister added that both Moscow and Mbabane will send an appeal to the UN regarding this issue.

"Taking into account that the UN Secretary General actively advocated the resolution of all issues related to ensuring unhindered supply of Russian grain and fertilizers to the world markets, we agreed today that the government of Eswatini and our government will appeal to him with a specific request to promptly resolve the issue of using some Russian fertilizers, detained in EU ports, for the needs of Eswatini people on a free of charge basis, because this fertilizers are available," Lavrov said.