UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eswatini Denies Martial Law Reports As Troops Move In To Quash Anti-Monarchy Riots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Eswatini Denies Martial Law Reports as Troops Move In to Quash Anti-Monarchy Riots

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The government of Eswatini, a small southern African kingdom formerly known as Swaziland, denied media reports on Thursday that it had declared martial law in a bid to end violent protests against the king.

"We have had to call in the army to protect critical national infrastructure and enforce the Covid-19 regulations. There has been no martial law," Themba Masuku, the acting prime minister, said in a statement.

The 53-year-old King Mswati III reportedly escaped to South Africa on Monday night after protesters unhappy with the country's system of absolute monarchy and the royal court's lavish lifestyle took to the streets to demand reforms.

The government denied that he had fled abroad.

"While we continue to advocate and promote the full expression of all constitutional and human rights including, the right to protest, we cannot condone the attacks on people and their property," Masuku said.

Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network, told Sputnik that nine activists were killed during riots and 29 others were hospitalized. Masuku said his government was yet to receive an official report on alleged casualties but promised to investigate.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Riots Army Martial Law South Africa Swaziland Media All Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

57 minutes ago

Miami Residents Express Solidarity, Support for Su ..

16 minutes ago

NAB raids Mukhtiarkar office, takes land record

16 minutes ago

US Supreme Court upholds controversial voting rest ..

16 minutes ago

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

20 minutes ago

Parliament gets briefing on national security issu ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.