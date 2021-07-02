Eswatini Denies Martial Law Reports as Troops Move In to Quash Anti-Monarchy Riots

(@FahadShabbir)

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The government of Eswatini, a small southern African kingdom formerly known as Swaziland, denied media reports on Thursday that it had declared martial law in a bid to end violent protests against the king.

"We have had to call in the army to protect critical national infrastructure and enforce the Covid-19 regulations. There has been no martial law," Themba Masuku, the acting prime minister, said in a statement.

The 53-year-old King Mswati III reportedly escaped to South Africa on Monday night after protesters unhappy with the country's system of absolute monarchy and the royal court's lavish lifestyle took to the streets to demand reforms.

The government denied that he had fled abroad.

"While we continue to advocate and promote the full expression of all constitutional and human rights including, the right to protest, we cannot condone the attacks on people and their property," Masuku said.

Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network, told Sputnik that nine activists were killed during riots and 29 others were hospitalized. Masuku said his government was yet to receive an official report on alleged casualties but promised to investigate.