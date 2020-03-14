Eswatini Government Says First Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The government of Eswatini said that the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been confirmed in the country.

"The country has registered the first confirmed case of COVID-19, a condition caused by Corona Virus, on the 13th March 2020," the government wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

The patient is a 40-year-old woman who returned from the United States in late February and after that visited Lesotho. She arrived in Eswatini on March 7.

The infected woman is a stable condition and has been isolated. The authorities are trying to find those who had contact with the patient.

The World Health Organization declared on Wednesday the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 140,000, with over 5,000 fatalities.