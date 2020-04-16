Eswatini records its first COVID-19 death

The southern African kingdom of Eswatini has recorded its first death from coronavirus, Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said on Thursday

Mbabane, eSwatini, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 )

"The ministry sadly announces the first death of a COVID-19 patient, who was admitted to (a) treatment facility on 13 April," Nkosi said.

The 59-year-old man was diagnosed on admission with pneumonia, with diabetes as an underlying condition. He died on Wednesday after his condition suddenly worsened.

Eswatini, widely known as Swaziland, has so far recorded 17 cases of infection.