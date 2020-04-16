UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eswatini Records Its First COVID-19 Death

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:48 PM

Eswatini records its first COVID-19 death

The southern African kingdom of Eswatini has recorded its first death from coronavirus, Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said on Thursday

Mbabane, eSwatini, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The southern African kingdom of Eswatini has recorded its first death from coronavirus, Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said on Thursday.

"The ministry sadly announces the first death of a COVID-19 patient, who was admitted to (a) treatment facility on 13 April," Nkosi said.

The 59-year-old man was diagnosed on admission with pneumonia, with diabetes as an underlying condition. He died on Wednesday after his condition suddenly worsened.

Eswatini, widely known as Swaziland, has so far recorded 17 cases of infection.

Related Topics

Died Man Swaziland April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

21 minutes ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

51 minutes ago

Baniyas Club launches UAE E-Games Challenges and T ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.