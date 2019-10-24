Eswatini Set to Formalize Military Cooperation With Russia - Communications Minister

Eswatini has informal military ties with Russia and is about to formalize them, the country's minister of information and communication technology, Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini, told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Eswatini has informal military ties with Russia and is about to formalize them, the country's minister of information and communication technology , Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini, told Sputnik.

"We have some Eswatini military training in Russia and so far the cooperation between the countries has been informal, we're about to formalize it now," Dlamini said.

According to her, Eswatini would be interested in cooperation with Russia on cybersecurity and homeland security.

"Eswatini has been infiltrated by quite a number of citizens of the globe which are not official in the kingdom .

.. So we just have to strengthen our border security and strengthen our immigration and citizenship statuses as well. So our military personnel should not only be skilled on infantry but also on intelligence and other areas across the spectrum," Dlamini said, adding that Russia was "the best militarily."

At the moment, the two countries have informal agreements, mostly a "skills-based initiative," Dlamini said.

The princess is attending the Russia-Africa forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.