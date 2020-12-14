UrduPoint.com
Eswatini's Prime Minister Infected With COVID-19 Dies At Hospital - Government

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Prime Minister of Eswatini (Swaziland) Ambrose Dlamini, 52, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has died at a hospital, the country's government informed in a statement.

"Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini," Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said in a statement, released on the official Facebook page of the Eswatini government on Sunday.

Dlamini was hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Africa earlier this month.

"His excellency passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa," the Sunday government statement says.

Dlamini announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus in November.

Eswatini has a total of over 6,760 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 120, according to health ministry data.

