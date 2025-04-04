Open Menu

E.T. No Home: Original Model Of Movie Alien Doesn't Sell At Auction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 09:00 AM

E.T. no home: Original model of movie alien doesn't sell at auction

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) An original model of E.T., created for Steven Spielberg's beloved film "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," did not find a buyer after being put up for auction, Sotheby's auction house in New York said Thursday.

The piece, a little over a meter high and which had been estimated to fetch between $600,000 and $900,000, comes from the collection of Italian special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi.

The three-time Oscar winner -- including one for "E.T." -- died in 2012 at the age of 86.

"Rambaldi's beloved ET model is an extraordinary piece of film history," Sotheby's vice chair Cassandra Hatton told AFP.

"While it did not find a buyer during today's auction, its significance remains undiminished.

"

The model offered for sale is one of three used by Spielberg for his 1982 film.

In a statement before the auction, Hatton described the model as embodying "the artistry of an era before CGI (computer-generated imagery) took hold, a nostalgic and iconic piece of Hollywood history as captivating as the stories themselves."

Sotheby's said that a separate E.T. sketch made by Rambaldi had sold Thursday for over $53,000, well above its top-end estimate of $18,000.

In 2022, a metallic automaton representing E.T. and also used during the shooting of the successful film was sold for $2.56 million at an auction organized by the American house Julien's.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign art ..

Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign artist for 17th edition

7 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached near ..

Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached nearly SAR50 bn in 2024

8 hours ago
 BKFC arrives in Dubai

BKFC arrives in Dubai

8 hours ago
 OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on ..

OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on healthier oil market outlook, ..

8 hours ago
 European automakers call for swift resolution of E ..

European automakers call for swift resolution of EU-US trade dispute to protect ..

8 hours ago
 2PointZero’s Maseera acquires Egypt’s ADVA

2PointZero’s Maseera acquires Egypt’s ADVA

8 hours ago
UN Special Envoy for Syria condemns Israeli repeat ..

UN Special Envoy for Syria condemns Israeli repeated military escalations in Syr ..

9 hours ago
 GCC condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ airstrik ..

GCC condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ airstrikes on several locations in Syr ..

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins UK Green Organisat ..

Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins UK Green Organisation's Excellence Award 2025

9 hours ago
 Jordan's King, Bulgarian President discuss regiona ..

Jordan's King, Bulgarian President discuss regional developments

9 hours ago
 Saghir Khan receives Community Service Award

Saghir Khan receives Community Service Award

9 hours ago
 Wide space available to increase trade relations w ..

Wide space available to increase trade relations with US: Rizwan Sheikh

9 hours ago

More Stories From World