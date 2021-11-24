UrduPoint.com

'Eternal' Chancellor: Germany's Merkel Set To Hand Off Power

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 09:10 PM

'Eternal' chancellor: Germany's Merkel set to hand off power

She was called "the leader of the free world" against authoritarian populists on the march in Europe and the United States, but Angela Merkel is wrapping up a historic 16 years in power with a mixed legacy at home and abroad

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :She was called "the leader of the free world" against authoritarian populists on the march in Europe and the United States, but Angela Merkel is wrapping up a historic 16 years in power with a mixed legacy at home and abroad.

In office so long she was dubbed Germany's "eternal chancellor", Merkel, 67, leaves with her popularity so resilient she would likely have won a record fifth term had she sought it.

Instead, Merkel will pass the baton as the first German chancellor to step down entirely by choice, with a whole generation of voters never knowing another person at the top.

Her supporters say she provided steady leadership through countless global crises as a moderate and unifying figure.

Yet critics argue a muddle-through style pegged to the broadest possible consensus lacked the bold vision to prepare Europe and its top economy for the coming decades.

What is certain is that she leaves behind a fractured political landscape, with her own CDU party divided as it struggles to emerge from her long shadow.

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, who served as her vice chancellor and finance minister, successfully sold himself as the Merkel continuity candidate in the run-up to September's general election and is now poised to succeed her.

Scholz on Wednesday unveiled a coalition deal with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats.

Assuming the government takes over in early December, Merkel will fall just days short of beating Helmut Kohl's record as Germany's longest-serving post-war leader.

Related Topics

World Europe German Germany United States Angela Merkel March September December Democrats From Government Top Election 2018

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber, Hamburg Chamber sign MoU to expand ..

Dubai Chamber, Hamburg Chamber sign MoU to expand strategic partnership

17 minutes ago
 'Protection of Journalists & Media Professionals B ..

'Protection of Journalists & Media Professionals Bill' a landmark achievement of ..

7 minutes ago
 Slovakia Introduces 2-Week Nationwide Lockdown Fro ..

Slovakia Introduces 2-Week Nationwide Lockdown From November 25 - Government

7 minutes ago
 Outgoing UN Envoy Warns Extremist Groups May Step ..

Outgoing UN Envoy Warns Extremist Groups May Step Up Activities in Libya Before ..

10 minutes ago
 France says 5 migrants dead after boat sinks in Ch ..

France says 5 migrants dead after boat sinks in Channel

10 minutes ago
 DC visits PHC, inspects anti-measles counter

DC visits PHC, inspects anti-measles counter

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.