Ethiopia Accuses Eritrean Military of Killing 110 Civilians in Tigray - Attorney General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The Ethiopian Attorney General has published its investigation in which it accused the Eritrean military of killing 110 civilians in the conflict-torn Ethiopian region of Tigray in November 2020.

In February, the human rights group of Amnesty International that hundreds of civilians had been killed by the Eritrean troops in Tigray's city of Axum on November 28-29.

"The investigation indicates that a total of 110 civilians have been killed on these dates by Eritrean Troops. It was a reprisal for an attack against a contingent of Eritrean troops carried out by a force comprising of the Militia of the Tigray Regional State, the Tigray Special Police force and residents of the city who had been armed by the TPLF [Tigray People's Liberation Front] and took a two day training," the Ethiopian Attorney General said, as quoted by the Fana radio broadcaster.

According to the investigation, 70 civilians were killed while being outdoors and 40 more in home raids.

"In this investigation, that is still underway, the testimony of 119 witnesses has been recorded, medical records and evidences concerning those who have been injured and received medical treatment has been obtained, video and photographic record of the damage to civilian property and installations has been taken, samples/pieces of shrapnel from the shelling have been secured," the Attorney General added.

The fighting in Tigray broke out in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party ” TPLF ” of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia. The Ethiopian forces launched a military operation in the conflict-torn region, with Eritrea sending its troops to help Addis Ababa.