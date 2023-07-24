Open Menu

Ethiopia Aims To Achieve Self-Sufficiency In Food Production - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

Ethiopia, whose population continues to experience food insecurity, is determined to achieve self-sufficiency in food production, Ethiopian Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Ethiopia, whose population continues to experience food insecurity, is determined to achieve self-sufficiency in food production, Ethiopian Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed said on Monday.

"In Ethiopia, beyond policies and strategies, we have been actively implementing numerous initiatives with the overarching goals of enhancing agricultural resilience, ensuring food self-sufficiency, and combating climate change," he said, speaking at the opening ceremony of the UN Food Systems Summit +2, which is being held in Rome from July 24-26.

At the same time, the country is still facing an inadequate access to seeds, fertilizers, and technology, as well as high prices of quality food that make a healthy diet unaffordable for the majority of the Ethiopian population, Abiy Ahmed added.

In this regard, the Ethiopian prime minister called for the establishment of a robust global agricultural financing model that would ensure food security, job creation and economic growth.

The Global Report on Food Crises 2023, published by the United Nations in May, says that more than 40% of the world's severely food insecure people live in just five countries, namely the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, parts of Nigeria and Yemen. In Ethiopia, 23.6 million people, or 21% of the analyzed population, were facing high levels of acute food insecurity in 2022, the report read.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister World Technology United Nations Yemen Job Rome Same Ethiopia Democratic Republic Of The Congo Nigeria May July From Million

Recent Stories

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

10 minutes ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

20 minutes ago
 Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

10 minutes ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

30 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

30 minutes ago
 Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

29 minutes ago
Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal defo ..

Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal deforestation; urges action to pro ..

29 minutes ago
 US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg ..

US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress - Rep ..

29 minutes ago
 Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plung ..

Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plunge

29 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

33 minutes ago
 Tunisian Foreign Minister to Head Country's Delega ..

Tunisian Foreign Minister to Head Country's Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit

29 minutes ago
 FAPUASA & APUBTA agree with HEC on promotion polic ..

FAPUASA & APUBTA agree with HEC on promotion policy

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World