Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Ethiopia, whose population continues to experience food insecurity, is determined to achieve self-sufficiency in food production, Ethiopian Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed said on Monday.

"In Ethiopia, beyond policies and strategies, we have been actively implementing numerous initiatives with the overarching goals of enhancing agricultural resilience, ensuring food self-sufficiency, and combating climate change," he said, speaking at the opening ceremony of the UN Food Systems Summit +2, which is being held in Rome from July 24-26.

At the same time, the country is still facing an inadequate access to seeds, fertilizers, and technology, as well as high prices of quality food that make a healthy diet unaffordable for the majority of the Ethiopian population, Abiy Ahmed added.

In this regard, the Ethiopian prime minister called for the establishment of a robust global agricultural financing model that would ensure food security, job creation and economic growth.

The Global Report on Food Crises 2023, published by the United Nations in May, says that more than 40% of the world's severely food insecure people live in just five countries, namely the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, parts of Nigeria and Yemen. In Ethiopia, 23.6 million people, or 21% of the analyzed population, were facing high levels of acute food insecurity in 2022, the report read.