Ethiopia aims to double electricity generation capacity by 2028: president

ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Ethiopia aims to increase its electric power generation capacity to 13,000 megawatts (MW) by 2028, President Taye Atske Selassie has said.

The country is working hard to expand its renewable energy production capacity to power its national development ambitions and foster energy inter-connection among countries in the region, Selassie told Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, earlier this week, according to a report of state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate Wednesday.

Ethiopia, which supplies electricity to neighboring Djibouti, Kenya and Sudan, is working with 14 African countries to facilitate regional electric energy integration, the president said.

In November last year, the Ethiopian Ministry of Water and Energy said the country's energy generation capacity had exceeded 6,000 MW, mainly by tapping into the country's abundant renewable energy resources.

Ethiopia recently also announced the East Africa Electric Highway project, an initiative among Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania, with the start of trial power supply from Kenya to Tanzania.