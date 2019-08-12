UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Almost Completed Annual Plan To Plant 4Bln Trees - Ambassador To Russia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Ethiopia has almost completed its annual plan to plant 4 billion trees as part of the state forestation program, the country's ambassador to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu, told Sputnik.

The ambassador stressed that Ethiopia had planted on July 29 a total of 353 million trees, which is a new world record.

"Our annual plan is to plant 4 billion [trees] ... Now we are at about 3.5 billion, something like that," Tegenu said.

He added that each Ethiopian citizen, including the prime minister, was committed to implementing the national forestation goals.

Your Thoughts and Comments

