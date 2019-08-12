Ethiopia Almost Completed Annual Plan to Plant 4Bln Trees - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Ethiopia has almost completed its annual plan to plant 4 billion trees as part of the state forestation program, the country's ambassador to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu, told Sputnik.

The ambassador stressed that Ethiopia had planted on July 29 a total of 353 million trees, which is a new world record.

"Our annual plan is to plant 4 billion [trees] ... Now we are at about 3.5 billion, something like that," Tegenu said.

He added that each Ethiopian citizen, including the prime minister, was committed to implementing the national forestation goals.