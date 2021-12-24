UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Announces End Of Military Operation Against Tigray Rebels In Country's North

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The Ethiopian military has completed an operation against insurgents from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Thursday.

On December 20, TPLF said it had pulled its troops out of the northern provinces of Amhara and Afar to hasten the end of what they called the government's "genocidal campaign in Tigray."

"The recently launched operation - 'National Unity in Diversity' concluded with main objectives met. ENDF in Eastern Amhara & Afar fronts ordered to remain on guard in the recently liberated areas. The ENDF's activities on other fronts will be shared in the future," the office wrote on Twitter.

The two provinces are strategically located to the north of the capital Addis Ababa, and their takeover in November by the Tigray rebels and allied factions prompted the government to declare a six-month state of emergency and call for a nationwide civilian conscription and armament drive.

The Ethiopian government and the TPLF have been locked in conflict over control of the north of the country since November 2020, when the central authorities accused the Tigray rebels of attacking a military base. The Ethiopian government launched an operation in Tigray with the support of neighboring Eritrea.

