UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Arrests 90 For Suspected Involvement In Deadly Ethnic Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:22 PM

Ethiopia arrests 90 for suspected involvement in deadly ethnic violence

Ethiopian authorities have arrested 90 people suspected of involvement in recent deadly ethnic violence, an official said on Friday

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Ethiopian authorities have arrested 90 people suspected of involvement in recent deadly ethnic violence, an official said on Friday.

Adego Masaya, Deputy Chief Administrator of the western Benishangul Gumuz regional state, said the 90 suspects are accused of involvement in deadly violence in April that left scores dead, reported state media outlet Ethiopia news Agency.

Masaya said his administration has also replaced about 95 percent of officials in violence affected areas, for poor performance and failure to prevent recent violence.

He further said local and Federal security forces have been deployed in violence affected areas to prevent a recurrence of the unrest that has affected the Benishangul Gumuz region in recent months.

Ethnic violence between members of the Amhara and Gumuz ethnic groups in April left at least 17 dead and thousands of others displaced.

Benishangul Gumuz, located along the Ethiopia-Sudan border, hosts Ethiopia's largest development project, the 6,450 Mega Watts Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam hydro project.

The dam is being built on the Blue Nile River.

Ethiopia follows an ethnic federalism model, which has been credited with giving self-governance rights to more than 80 ethnic groups that make up the country's estimated 105 million people.

However, critics say the ethnic federalism model magnifies ethnic diversity at the expense of national unity, leading to occasional ethnic tension and clashes.

Related Topics

Dead Poor Dam Masaya Ethiopia April Border Media Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

The teaser for Spark Go just came out and its defi ..

6 minutes ago

China-UAE relationship at its best in history: Chi ..

9 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board confiscates five truck ..

2 minutes ago

GLOF-II to cover 15 districts benefiting 29 millio ..

2 minutes ago

Man electrocuted in Arifwala

2 minutes ago

Adopt a hospital, join government's journey of hea ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.