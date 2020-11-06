Ethiopia at 'war' with Tigray ruling party: military

Ethiopia's military said Thursday it was at "war" with the ruling party of the country's northern Tigray region, as fighting continued for a second day and troops reportedly amassed at the region's borders

"Our country has entered into a war it didn't anticipate. This war is shameful, it is senseless," Berhanu Jula, the deputy army chief, told a press conference in Addis Ababa.