Ethiopia At 'war' With Tigray Ruling Party: Military

Fri 06th November 2020 | 12:16 AM

Ethiopia at 'war' with Tigray ruling party: military

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Ethiopia's military said Thursday it was at "war" with the ruling party of the country's northern Tigray region, as fighting continued for a second day and troops reportedly amassed at the region's borders.

"Our country has entered into a war it didn't anticipate. This war is shameful, it is senseless," Berhanu Jula, the deputy army chief, told a press conference in Addis Ababa.

