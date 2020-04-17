UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Awaits Response From Russia To Request For COVID-19 Aide - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:17 PM

Ethiopia Awaits Response From Russia to Request for COVID-19 Aide - Ambassador

Ethiopia is waiting for a response from the Russian side to its request for COVID-19 assistance, while any support is crucial for the African country, as well as mechanical ventilation devices and other medical equipment are especially needed, the country's ambassador to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Ethiopia is waiting for a response from the Russian side to its request for COVID-19 assistance, while any support is crucial for the African country, as well as mechanical ventilation devices and other medical equipment are especially needed, the country's ambassador to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu, told Sputnik.

"The coronavirus epidemic is a very serious issue, any support is important for us, such as medical equipment, especially mechanical ventilation devices, as well as masks and special protective clothing for medical workers. We requested such assistance from Russia, we are waiting for a response from the Russian side," Tegenu said.

The diplomat added that the two countries held high-level talks on the pandemic last week.

On April 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have discussed the coronavirus response, with an accent on the need to boost the global effort. The following day, Abiy declared a nationwide state of emergency in order to combat the pandemic.

To date, Ethiopia has confirmed 92 COVID-19 cases with three fatalities and 15 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

