Ethiopia Becomes Wheat Exporter - Planning And Planning And Development Minister Fitsum Assefa

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Ethiopia achieved a status of a wheat exporter this year by growing volumes sufficient for export, Planning and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa said on Tuesday

"We in Ethiopia have embarked upon a complex transition and profound reform agenda four years ago. We have recently closed the chapter of two-year internal conflict with the support and solidarity of the African Union ... Through our Green Legacy initiative, we have succeeded to plant more than 25 billion seedlings in just four years by mobilizing all sections of our society.

In a cluster and irrigation belt wheat farming this year, we have succeeded to produce surplus wheat for export," she said addressing the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries.

Assefa also noted that this success was achieved through focusing on internal development and setting right priorities.

According to reports by the food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Ethiopia occupies the last place in terms of wheat exports alongside Egypt, and, earlier, the start of exports was not expected at all until 2027.

United Nations Exports Egypt Agriculture Ethiopia All Wheat Billion

