Ethiopia Begins Filling Contentious Renaissance Dam - Irrigation Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:25 PM

Ethiopia began filling the Renaissance dam on the Nile, although the latest round of talks with Egypt and Sudan about the project had no results, Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy Seleshi Bekele said Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Ethiopia began filling the Renaissance dam on the Nile, although the latest round of talks with Egypt and Sudan about the project had no results, Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy Seleshi Bekele said Wednesday.

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resumed talks about the dam in early June. Since July, the talks have been mediated by the African Union. On Monday, Cairo announced lack of results in the latest round.

"The process of filling an-Nakhda dam [Renaissance] has begun," the minister said as quoted by the EBC channel.

According to the official, an agreement on several matters was reached at the latest talks.

According to al-Arabiya broadcaster, the reservoir will be filled with 4.9 billion cubic meters of water at the first stage.

Cairo has argued that the dam would sap water resources from Sudan and Egypt, which are located further downstream. Egypt has asked the UN Security Council to intervene in the talks to prevent any unilateral steps by Ethiopia.

Ethiopia has been pursuing the project since 2012.

