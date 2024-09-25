Ethiopia Bus Accident Kills At Least 28: Officials
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A bus swerved into a river in southern Ethiopia on Wednesday, killing at least 28 people and seriously injuring 19 others, local authorities said.
The incident happened in Wolaita, which lies about 400 kilometres (around 250 miles) south of the capital Addis Ababa.
"So far, 28 people have died in the accident and 19 others have been seriously injured," local authorities said on Facebook.
There was little additional information, including the total number of passengers on board, but the authorities said search operations were continuing.
Photos shared online showed that the roof, brutally deformed by the impact, had been ripped off the entire top of the bus.
The images showed the bus lying in the river, having apparently come down a long, steep slope.
