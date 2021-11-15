UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Calls On UN To Condemn Terrorism In Country - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 11:48 AM

Ethiopia Calls on UN to Condemn Terrorism in Country - Diplomat

The Ethiopian government is calling on the United Nations to condemn the "terrorism" of TPLF rebels in the country, Ambassador of Ethiopia to the United States, Fitsum Arega, told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The Ethiopian government is calling on the United Nations to condemn the "terrorism" of TPLF rebels in the country, Ambassador of Ethiopia to the United States, Fitsum Arega, told Sputnik.

The UN Security Council has recently held a special meeting on Ethiopia after which it issued a statement expressing concern over the escalation of fighting in northern Ethiopia and called on all sides to negotiate a lasting ceasefire.

"The United Nations can play a big role. But it must start with respect for Ethiopia's sovereignty and dignity. As a founding member of the UN, Ethiopia deserves universal respect for its territorial integrity and sovereignty as a nation.

The UN Security Council must condemn TPLF terrorism. That's the first thing it needs to do. But they have failed to do that," the ambassador added.

Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed by an internal conflict since November of last year, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter-operation in Tigray.

Earlier this month, the country declared a six-month state of emergency nationwide as TPLF rebels threatened to advance on the capital of Addis Ababa.

