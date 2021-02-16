(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Ethiopia condemns the recent incursion of Sudanese forces and insists that only an amicable solution can bring durable results, Ethiopian Ambassador to South Africa Shiferaw Teklemariam Menbacho told Sputnik.

"The military forces of Sudan crossed into the territory of Ethiopia on November 6th, 2020 when the government was fully engaged with matters related to the law enforcement operation in Tigray. Ethiopia condemns such aggression and it is against the exchange of notes in 1972 between the two countries," the ambassador said.

The 1972 exchange of notes served to acknowledge Ethiopia's concerns over the 1902 demarcation, which did not take its interests into account.

In addition, the notes stressed the need to respect the de facto settlements on disputed lands until a final arrangement has been made. The 2008 talks reinforced this provision and allowed for a soft border ” Ethiopian farmers continued living peacefully on the territories, which Sudan kept claiming.

"Ethiopia firmly believes that only an amicable solution between the two countries of the Sudan & Ethiopia will bring lasting solutions unhindered by raw emotions and external interference," the ambassador said.

The two countries attempted to settle their differences at talks in December but did not reach an agreement. The unsuccessful talks were followed by clashes between the two countries' forces in the border areas.