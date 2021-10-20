UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Conducts New Air Strike West Of Tigray Capital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:02 PM

The Ethiopian government said it had carried out a new air strike on Wednesday against rebel targets in an area of Tigray west of the capital Mekele

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Ethiopian government said it had carried out a new air strike on Wednesday against rebel targets in an area of Tigray west of the capital Mekele.

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu said in a text message to AFP that the raid against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) took place in the Tembien area on "a centre of military training and heavy artillery depot".

