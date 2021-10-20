Ethiopia conducts new air strike west of Tigray capital

The Ethiopian government said it had carried out a new air strike on Wednesday against rebel targets in an area of Tigray west of the capital Mekele

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu said in a text message to AFP that the raid against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) took place in the Tembien area on "a centre of military training and heavy artillery depot".