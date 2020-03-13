Ethiopia confirms first case of coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Ethiopia on Friday announced its first case of the new coronavirus, the second to hit East Africa which had so far been spared from the rapidly spreading illness.

A 48-year-old Japanese man who had arrived in the country on March 4 from Burkina Faso was confirmed to have contracted the virus, the health ministry said.

"He is undergoing medical follow-up and is in a stable condition. Those who have been in contact with this person are being traced and quarantined," the ministry said in a statement.

Ethiopia becomes the 15 country in Africa with a confirmed case of the virus that has swept the globe, infecting more than 130,000 people and killing nearly 5,000 since it emerged in China in December.