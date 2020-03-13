UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia Confirms First Coronavirus Case In Country - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:16 PM

Ethiopia Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Country - Health Ministry

The first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case has been registered in Ethiopia, the Health Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case has been registered in Ethiopia, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

"The 1st case of #COVID19 in #Ethiopia has been confirmed. Let's step up & maintain precautionary measures," the ministry said in the official Twitter account.

According to the health authorities, a 48-years-old Japanese citizen who entered Ethiopia from Burkina Faso on March 4 has tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization classified the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. So far, the total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 135,000, with a death toll of over 4,900. More than 69,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

