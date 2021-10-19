Ethiopia Confirms Previously Dismissed Airstrikes on Tigray Capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The Ethiopian government confirmed an air strike on the capital of the Tigray region, the city of Mekele, which had killed at least three people earlier today and had been previously dismissed by the authorities, according to the state-run agency Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA).

Earlier on Monday, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said that the airstrike had been carried out by the Ethiopian military, reportedly leaving three people dead, but the spokesperson for the Ethiopian government dismissed these reports.

"The Ethiopian Air Force successfully launched a strike against the communications infrastructure in Mekele used by the TPLF terrorists.

The airstrike was carried out with the utmost precision to avoid civilian casualties," the Ethiopian authorities said, as cited by the EPA.

On October 11, the TPLF insurgents said the Ethiopian troops had launched a major new offensive on their positions in the northern Ethiopian state.

Ethiopian government forces and the TPLF have been fighting for control in the region since November 2020 when the government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter-operation.