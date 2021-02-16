UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Considers Access To Nile Waters Non-Negotiable Sovereignty Issue - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Ethiopia Considers Access to Nile Waters Non-Negotiable Sovereignty Issue - Ambassador

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Ethiopia considers access to the Nile waters and transparency on any future development of the river to be sovereignty issues that are non-negotiable, Ethiopian Ambassador to South Africa Shiferaw Teklemariam Menbacho told Sputnik.

Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia have been at loggerheads over The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Ethiopia announced last year that it began filling the dam's reservoir, which was protested by Egypt.

"'Let us use the Nile waters among ourselves without significant harm to each other" is an unwavering stand by the Ethiopian government. Ethiopia's position accommodates all but the perpetuation of the colonial legacy of 1959 Nile treaties and any hindrances on future development on Nile waters.

These two are sovereignty issues and non-negotiable," the ambassador said.

Access to the Nile has long been a thorny issue for the riparian countries. The 1959 water allocation agreement shared all of the waters between Egypt and Sudan, with some set aside for evaporation. However, Ethiopia and other upstream states were not featured in that agreement.

Egypt, strongly dependent on the Nile for its private and business water needs, fears that the dam may affect the river flow. Ethiopia has explained that there will not be any significant impact on the flow and argued that it should be able to use the river to boost its economy and living standards. The three countries have yet to agree on the role the dam can or should play during the droughts.

Related Topics

Business Water Egypt Dam Ethiopia South Africa Sudan May All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Kurdistan, Iraq

31 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to open exhibition in partnership ..

46 minutes ago

UAE, Mali discuss cooperation relations

1 hour ago

UAE, African Union Commission discuss boosting coo ..

1 hour ago

OIC Condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

1 hour ago

Chadian President, UAE State Minister discuss coop ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.