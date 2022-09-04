UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Continues Humanitarian Aid Delivery To Tigray - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Ethiopia Continues Humanitarian Aid Delivery to Tigray - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) The Ethiopian government continues the delivery of humanitarian aid to the regions of the country that need help, including Tigray, and urges the international community to support its efforts, Ethiopian ambassador to Moscow Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The Ethiopian government is committed to supply humanitarian aid to the (Tigray) region. This commitment will remain. The international community has to assist the Ethiopian government to do these activities. Through conflict or through war it is difficult to supply humanitarian aid," the ambassador said.

The diplomat added that there are other regions in Ethiopia that require humanitarian aid, with the deliveries going as planned.

The ambassador also said that agricultural activities across the country are successfully completed with the end of the rainy season, adding that in a year or two the country intends to start exporting wheat abroad.

Commenting on the supply of Ukrainian grain to the region, the ambassador said that the Ethiopian government does not buy grain from Ukraine.

Earlier this week, a UN-chartered vessel carrying 23,300 metric tons of grain from Ukraine arrived in Djibouti, with the grain intended to be distributed throughout Ethiopia and Somalia.

Ethiopia has experienced violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused Tigray rebels of attacking a military base and subsequently launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region. In June 2021, the rebels seized the city of Mekelle, the administrative regional center of Tigray, and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.

The ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people and caused a dire humanitarian crisis in the country. The humanitarian situation has been worsened by recent drought conditions in the region.

