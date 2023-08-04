Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency in Amhara Region Due to Violent Clashes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Ethiopian Council of Ministers has declared a state of emergency in the northern Amhara Region due to the ongoing clashes between the regional militia and the country's armed forces, the Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported on Friday.

The decision was taken at the 23rd regular meeting of the council and is aimed at resuming control over the situation in the region and ensuring security of local residents, the report said.

On Thursday, media reported that the authorities of the Amhara Region requested assistance from the Federal government in settling the conflict after the violent clashes began to cause humanitarian, social and economic damage to the regional population.

The clashes broke out across the Amhara Region earlier this week between the local militia, known as Fano, and the Ethiopian armed forces due to the federal government's attempt to disarm the militia and take control over security in the region. Fighting has been taking place in various areas, including the popular tourist destination of Gondar. In light of these events, Ethiopian Airlines suspended flights to the cities of Lalibela and Gondar.

Fano backed federal troops in a two-year civil war in the neighboring Tigray Region until a peace treaty was signed in November 2022, which sparked dissatisfaction among Amharan nationalists.