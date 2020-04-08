Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency to Cope With COVID-19 Pandemic -Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:16 PM
The Ethiopian government has declared a nationwide state of emergency in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Wednesday
"The government decided to impose a state of emergency as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus," Abiy wrote on Twitter.
As of Wednesday, Addis Ababa has confirmed 52 COVID-19 cases with two fatalities and four recoveries.